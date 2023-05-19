Family of East Texas veteran found shot to death in home seeks answers in unsolved murder

Warren Rogers was found dead in his home in February. Officials are still looking for leads so his family can have justice.

TYLER, Texas — Three months after Warren Rogers was found dead in his home, his family and Tyler police are desperate for information and justice.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the 61-year-old was found shot to death at his house on W. Mims St.

As of May 18, no arrests have been made and police are now asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect to give his family closure.

The Rogers family expressed how heartbroken and frustrated they are and continue to seek answers from the Tyler Police Department and the community.

Warren's family says he was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran who loved the Tyler community -- so much so, he moved to the Rose City hoping to retire until his life was tragically taken.

"He was a father, he was a husband, he was a grandfather, had multiple grandchildren, he was an uncle, he was a brother, he was a friend to many," said Warren's daughter Destyni Rogers. "He was well beloved."

Warren's family says he moved to Tyler after receiving housing assistance from the Veterans Administration (VA) after struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

"He struggled to stay alive," said Warren's ex-wife Maggie Johnson. "Fought in and out of rehab to stay alive and just to know that he went out the way he did is just very upsetting."

TPD Public Information Officer Andrew Erbaugh says the department wants to solve this homicide to avoid it from becoming a cold case.

"While we're waiting on DNA any help that we can get from the public would just be great because there are people out there who knows something about this," Erbaugh said.

As the investigation continues, the Rogers family says it's been an agonizing wait for answers.

"No family should have to feel this way let alone within the Tyler community," Destyni said. "My father was adamant about the Tyler community, he loved it and I just hate that it seems like his story has been forgotten."