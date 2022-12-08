Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos

Investigators released photos of a Cadillac the suspects were in. The family of Luis Flores says he was likely killed for his truck.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video includes content that could be disturbing to some.

A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos.

Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.

On the night of July 31, police say Flores was waiting for his food in a parking lot on South Flores. Investigators said a Cadillac parked behind him and Flores got out of his truck. Police say three suspects came up behind him. Flores was shot and killed. The suspects made off with the truck.

The victim's sister Magnolia Olivo said her brother was her best friend.

"He's my social butterfly. He was the more energetic person. Wherever he went, it was hyped up. 'Let's have fun! I want to get to know you! You're my best friend now!'" said Olivo. "Now they tell me at [his] work it's silent."

She said Flores was a father who worked for a living as a plumber.

"When someone is taken away in such a drastic measure, being murdered, that's when it is harder," she said.

She said the night of the murder, her brother tried to defend himself. She said it seemed the suspects just wanted his truck.

"That's what they wanted," she said. "I don't understand what is the purpose of murdering my own brother for that."

KENS 5 obtained surveillance video, showing the suspects waiting for Flores to get out of his truck before making their move. Olivo said she also saw the video, and it was devastating to watch.

"I really don't care about the truck. I can't get my brother back, but I hope he gets the justice he rightfully deserves," said Olivo.

Flores will be laid to rest on Friday. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward. It could pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

The photos of the suspect vehicle are in black and white, but the front of the car is a darker color than the rest of it.