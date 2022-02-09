Family speaks after arrest made in 15-year-old cold case murder of Brittany McGlone

“I just never kind of thought I would see this day, honestly, I mean, 15 years is a long time,"

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Earl Carr in connection with the 15-year-old murder case of Brittany McGlone.

On Thursday, September 1, Carr was booked into the Wood County Jail on $1 million bond.

Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone says it’s a day she didn’t see coming.

“I just never kind of thought I would see this day, honestly, I mean, 15 years is a long time. After a while, you just kind of start losing hope,” Hope said.

Hope says Carr has been a person of interest since the start of the case, having connections to her sister leading up to her murder.

“He’s been a person of interest since the beginning,” Hope said. “At the time he was dating Brittany’s boyfriend's sister, so that was his connection to her.”

This case was relatively low-profile until two residents of Wood County heard caught wind of it.

“My daughter called me and said, “Hey, I saw this case on Facebook and it’s in Wood County, Dawn Trammell, Owner of Veil Productions said. "She said, 'what do you think about trying to help with this case, and I said, that'd be great.”

From there Dawn and her daughter, Rachel, started collecting evidence that would later turn into a docu-series on YouTube.

“Our whole purpose of my daughter and I doing the documentary was that we wanted to be able to see the people who are responsible for it go to jail,” Dawn added.

With Carr behind bars, Hope says this is only the beginning of a long road to justice.

“This is great news but at the same time it’s just the beginning but it’s going to be a long road,” Hope added.