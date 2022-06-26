Investigators say a mother started a fight with her 13-year-old, and a man punched him. Two days later, investigators say the boy's father beat that man to death.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A family fight has left one man dead, another man charged with murder and a woman charged with injury to a child.

Arrest affidavits for the two allegations detail a tragic turn of events that happened when a mom got into an argument with her 13-year-old son at their north-side apartment complex off Heimer Road on May 27.

That week, 39-year-old April Birdon was accused of starting a physical fight with her son that left the boy with visible injuries.

Court documents claim Birdon put her son in a chokehold and attacked him during a brawling fight.

An arrest affidavit for murder details how 36-year-old Michael Adan tried to intervene, punching the boy to stop the fight, in an effort to protect the woman.

Investigators say two days later, the boy’s father, 31-year-old Jeremy Bayhi, barged into Adan’s apartment and started beating him in retaliation for injuring his son, punching Adan in the head until he passed out and threatening to kill him with a pistol.

An independent witness who wasn’t involved in the altercation and did not know the parties involved told detectives he heard a click when Bayhi pointed a handgun at Adan, and he believed the man intended to shoot Adan.

The affidavit says Adan was rushed to a hospital, but his injuries were so severe he died one week later on June 5.

The medical examiner ruled Adan’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Bayhi was arrested on a murder charge June 22 and posted a $150,000 bond the next day.

Bexar County online court records indicate Bayhi entered a no contest / guilty plea in 2019 to a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He also has previous arrests for assault and drug possession.