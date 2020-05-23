CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are learning more about the man who police say opened fire at NAS-Corpus Christi Thursday morning, before he was killed by military police.

Del Mar College officials are saying Adam Salim Alsahli was a student there, and have provided a photo of Asahli's student ID provided by college services.

A spokesperson with Del Mar College confirms that 20-year-old Alsahli studied Business Administration there from Fall 2018 through Fall 2019.

On Thursday, just after 6 a.m, Asahli allegedly drove up to the north gate of Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi, drew a handgun, fired at a Military Policewoman, striking her ballistic vest, according to government officials.

That MP has been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to officials.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as terror-related, and shortly after the shooting, law enforcement combed through neighborhoods, asking neighbors about houses that were owned or rented by Alsahli or his family.

Officials close to the investigation are saying Alsahli made social media posts expressing support for extremist groups like Al-Qaeda and the jihadist ideology.

The FBI is looking for a second person of interest in this case who is not a suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI, that number is 1-800- 225-5324.

