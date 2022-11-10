Federal grand jury indicted law enforcement from Woody County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Federal grand jury indicted a Wood County Pct. 2 constable is accused of using his power as a law enforcement officer to take away someone else rights.
The indictment states on July 25, Kelly Jason Smith, 46, directed his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat which resulted in unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.
Smith could face up to 10 years in federal prison, according to the indictment.
The investigation is undergoing by the FBI Dallas Field Office.
