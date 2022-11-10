Federal grand jury indicted law enforcement from Woody County

According to the indictment, Kelly Jason Smith ordered police dog to bite a non-threatening suspect.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Federal grand jury indicted a Wood County Pct. 2 constable is accused of using his power as a law enforcement officer to take away someone else rights.

The indictment states on July 25, Kelly Jason Smith, 46, directed his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat which resulted in unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.

Smith could face up to 10 years in federal prison, according to the indictment.