Federal inmate who escaped satellite prison camp near Beaumont found one day later

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched the fields surrounding the federal prison camp with K-9 officers, a helicopter and a drone.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — An escaped federal inmate is back in custody Friday afternoon after escaping the satellite prison camp.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Thomas Jones, 28, escaped Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a news release.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched the fields surrounding the federal prison camp with U.S. Marshals and Port Neches Police K-9 officers along with a helicopter and a drone.

The officers found Jones around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 while he was still hiding, Holmes said.

Jones was originally sentenced in the Western District of Texas to almost 6 years in prison for having 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, intending to sell it, Holmes said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is working together with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to prevent escapes at the federal satellite prison camp, Holmes said.

At least seven inmates escaped from the federal satellite prison camp in 2019, according to reports.