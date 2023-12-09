Five former Memphis Police officers face federal indictment for Tyre Nichols' death

An indictment was filed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, by the U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Five former Memphis Police officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are now also facing federal civil rights charges.

An indictment was filed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, by the U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz.

The indictment lists four counts: (1) Excessive Force and Failure to Intervene, (2) Deliberate Indifference, (3) Conspiracy to Witness-Tamper, and (4) Obstruction of Justice: Witness-Tampering.

It states the defendants - Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Emmitt Martin – “willfully deprived Tyre Nichols of the right, secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the unreasonable use of force by a police officer.” It goes on to say the five MPD officers “unlawfully assaulted Nichols and willfully failed to intervene in the unlawful assault.”

The indictment accuses the officers of knowingly misleading and “corruptly persuading” or attempting to persuade other officers in the aftermath of Nichols’ death. It claims they intentionally withheld and omitted information and made false statements as part of a cover up.

If convicted, counts one and two could mean a sentence of years, life, or even death and fines. Counts three and four carry a sentence of 20 years in prison and fines.

Three of the officers have asked the court to sever their trials in Shelby County court. The state argues all five officers participated in the beating, and all should be tried together.

A Sept. 15 hearing was set to address the severance motions. The judge also said he would issue an order at a later date on a media coalition’s push to have more video and records released in the case.

On Jan. 7, 2023, Nichols, 29, was left unconscious, brutally beaten and unrecognizable after what was supposed to be a regular traffic stop, where he encountered several MPD officers serving on a specialized tactics unit called SCORPION Unit. He died three days later.

Nichols's encounter with the MPD officers serving on the SCORPION specialized tactics unit has law enforcement, Nichols' family, and protestors calling for full police reform.

The Department of Justice announced a civil rights "pattern or practice" investigation into the Memphis Police Department and the City of Memphis on July 27, 2023.