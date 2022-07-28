Five individuals in Rusk County arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine according to deputies

On July 26, the RCSO was called out 2323 CR 170D in Kilgore to execute a search warrant in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrested five East Texans in connection to a reported stolen vehicle and various drug offenses in Kilgore.

On July 26, the RCSO was called out to 2323 CR 170D in Kilgore to execute a search warrant in connection to a reported stolen vehicle. Once at the scene, deputies seized unconfirmed amounts of suspected methamphetamine; suspected marijuana; suspected drug paraphernalia; and a firearm in addition to the reported stolen vehicle, according to deputies.

In addition to the items seized, five individuals were arrested at the scene and were charged with the following:

Tracy Powers, 58, of Kilgore: Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (methamphetamine); and Possession of Marijuana under two ounces.

Jeffery Pace, 34, of Kilgore: Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (methamphetamine)

Kimberly Brown, 44, of Kilgore: Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (methamphetamine)

Daylon Powers, 20, of Kilgore: Unlawful use of a Motor Vehicle

Jenny Gibson, 28, of Gladewater: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All five of the arrested individuals are being held in the Rusk County Jail, where they were arraigned and issued bonds for their charges by the Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe, reports read. The warrant was issued by County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean, and was executed with the assistance of officers of the Kilgore Police Department.