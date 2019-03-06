VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office helped arrest five suspects last month following federal indictments on drug charges.
According to the sheriff's office, the indictments came after a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving trafficking methamphetamine in the county.
On May 21, local, county state and federal authorities arrested the following suspects on several charges:
- Travis Gaston of Edgewood
- Rickey Howard of Wills Point
- Jessica Carlson of Edgewood
- Andrew Harris of Grand Saline
- Shelly Field of Ben Wheeler
The suspect face charges of
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
A sixth suspect, Timothy Henson of Edgewood, is still at large and is believed to be in Van Zandt County.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 567-4133.