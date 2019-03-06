VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office helped arrest five suspects last month following federal indictments on drug charges.

According to the sheriff's office, the indictments came after a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving trafficking methamphetamine in the county.

On May 21, local, county state and federal authorities arrested the following suspects on several charges:

Travis Gaston of Edgewood

Rickey Howard of Wills Point

Jessica Carlson of Edgewood

Andrew Harris of Grand Saline

Shelly Field of Ben Wheeler

The suspect face charges of

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

A sixth suspect, Timothy Henson of Edgewood, is still at large and is believed to be in Van Zandt County.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 567-4133.