3 wounded when upset man reportedly opens fire near crowded Houston-area flea market

The shooter has not yet been taken into custody.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot late Sunday at a flea market in central Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It's believed the shooting was a random act of violence, perhaps caused by road rage. Authorities said the upset shooter got out of his vehicle and opened fire in the parking lot.

Two victims were treated at the hospital, and one was treated at the scene.

All are expected to make a full recovery. The sheriff's office said it could have been much worse because of the size of the crowd at the market.

The shooter has not been identified or taken into custody, authorities said. Investigators hope surveillance video will help them make an arrest.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube