MINEOLA, Texas — The former director of transportation for Mineola ISD was found guilty Wednesday for attempting to solicit sex from a student online.

According to the Wood County Monitor, Todd Karch, 50, of Mineola attempted to use a website to solicit sex from a 16-year-old Mineola student in 2017.

The newspaper reports teen testified that Karch used the site Grindr to develop a conversation with the student. When the student asked for a picture, Karch sent his yearbook photo to the teen.

Karch was later charged with online solicitation of a minor for sex, a second degree felony.

The Wood County Monitors reports he was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $10,000.