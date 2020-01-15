FOREST HILL, Texas — This story will be continuously updated with new information.

A Forest Hill officer was shot early Wednesday, prompting a police chase that ended with the suspect’s death, according to Fort Worth police.

It happened sometime before 3 a.m. on the 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive near a 7-Eleven and Shell gas station.

The officer was transported to a local hospital by another Forest Hill officer, sources told WFAA. The officer's condition was unknown as of 5 a.m.

Evidence markers indicating the presence of multiple bullet casings were visible at the scene of the shooting. One of the front doors of the convenience store appeared to be broken as well.

Forest Hill police chased a suspect in the shooting to the split at northbound U.S. Highway 287 and Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive before they crashed out, police said. That is about 10 miles from the scene of the shooting.

The suspect died at the scene, but officials had not confirmed how they died as of 5 a.m.

U.S. 287 northbound was completely shut down as of 5:30 a.m. at the south Riverside Drive exit near the split. Police expect the closure to last several hours as they process the scene.

Drivers can take northbound Interstate 35, northbound Loop 820 or northbound Riverside Drive to avoid the crash.

Fort Worth police are assisting at the scene. The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation in to the incident, according to Fort Worth police.

