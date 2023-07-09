Former North Texas teacher arrested for allegedly having improper relationships with multiple students, police say

Arlington Police said 25-year-old Anthony Hawkins was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 5, by detectives with the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A former Arlington Independent School District teacher has been arrested for allegedly having improper relationships with multiple students, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday.

According to APD, 25-year-old Anthony Hawkins was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 5, by detectives with the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

The investigation into Hawkins began on Aug. 23, 2023, after Sam Houston High School administrators were told about the allegations, after which they immediately contacted police and the Texas Education Agency to file a report, APD said.

Arlington ISD said Hawkins was a long-term substitute in the district and after being questioned about the allegations, he resigned that same day.

"As the case progresses, the district will fully cooperate with law enforcement and court officials," the school district told WFAA in a statement.

Arlington police said in a news release that there were three teen victims, but that due to the nature of Hawkins’ case and the age of the victims, the department will “not be releasing the arrest warrant affidavits and will be limited in the information it can share.”

Hawkins has been booked into the Arlington City Jail on three counts of Improper Relationship Between Student and Educator, and two counts of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact, police said.

APD is asking anyone with information concerning these crimes to call Detective Cramer at 682-382-1622 or call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.