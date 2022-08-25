Former Athens mayor pleads guilty to sending obscene materials to minors

ATHENS, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on June 2021.
Former Athens mayor James Monte Montgomery, 64, pleaded guilty to federal charges of sending obscene materials to a minor today.
On June 3, 2021, Montgomery was arrested after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.
In June 2020, Montgomery was communicating by text messaging with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old female. In the messages, Montgomery described sexually explicit acts that he wanted to perform on the child and offered to pay the child if she would meet him and have sex with him.
Montgomery faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing.
The sentencing hearing will be scheduled after an investigation is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.