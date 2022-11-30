Jarrod Dillman, 26, of Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to serve six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former dog daycare worker will spend time behind bars for beating a dog to death while under his care.

Jarrod Dillman, 26, of Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to serve six months in jail.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony, in 2019.

Investigators say that while working at a dog daycare on Niagara Street in Buffalo in August 2019, Dillman repeatedly kicked a three-year-old Havanese mix named Alessio against a wall. Dillman admitted to also throwing the dog against the wall.

The dog died from blunt force trauma.

In addition to the six-month jail sentence for this crime, Dillman will be on probation for five years and is prohibited from owning or caring for any animals for the next five years.

Following his guilty plea on the animal cruelty case, Dillman attempted to rob a bank on Elmwood and Breckinridge in November 2019. Investigators say Dillman handed a forged check to the teller with a note on the back telling the teller to give him cash and not call the police. The teller said no and Dillman left the bank without the money.

Dillman pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree in February 2020. At that hearing, the judge consented to Dillman participating in a judicial diversion program. After successfully completing the program, Dillman was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea for attempted robbery, and instead, pleaded guilty to one count of petit larceny.