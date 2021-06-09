Former Gregg County GOP chair to plead guilty for theft

According to court documents, an FBI investigation found that Vaughn forged signatures on loans with First Bank & Trust-East Texas and with Texas Bank and Trust.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A former Gregg County GOP chair and White Oak mayor who was sentenced to federal prison in 2019 for loan fraud is expected to plead guilty to theft charges.

Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, is charged with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

He is expected to plead guilty Aug. 4 in Gregg County's 124th District Court. The charges were detailed in two grand jury indictments from May 2020.

Read the full story from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal.