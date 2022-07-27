Former Kilgore ISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

Phillip Daniel Nix is charged with two felonies of improper relationship between educator/student and sexual assault of a child.

KILGORE, Texas — On July 25, Kilgore Police arrested former Kilgore ISD teacher Phillip Daniel Nix, 36, of Seymour, for having an improper relationship with a student.

Detective Sergeant Steve Goodson and Detective Joseph Johnston served an arrest warrant to Nix and charged him with two felonies of improper relationship between educator/student and sexual assault of a child.

These charges were a result of information supplied during an investigation between the Kilgore Police officers and the Kilgore ISD administrators on March 1, 2021.

According to the investigation, Nix was a teacher in Kilgore ISD during the time of the incident and the victim, who at the time was 15 years-old, was a student.