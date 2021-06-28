Former Tyler Legacy principal arrested for possession of controlled substance

Daniel Crawford resigned from the school on June 4 after an investigation began after a police assisted in a medical call at his home.

TYLER, Texas — Former Tyler Legacy principal Daniel Crawford has been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

According to police, Crawford was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred at Crawford’s home on June 2 where police were assisting an emergency medical call.

At the time it was reported that Crawford was in possession of a “white powdery substance.”