Former Tyler Legacy principal arrested for possession of controlled substance

TYLER, Texas — Former Tyler Legacy principal Daniel Crawford has been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
According to police, Crawford was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
The arrest stems from an incident that occurred at Crawford’s home on June 2 where police were assisting an emergency medical call.
At the time it was reported that Crawford was in possession of a “white powdery substance.”
Crawford resigned from the school June 4.
