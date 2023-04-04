Former Panola County deputy arrested for for using county fuel on personal vehicle

Former deputy Torey McLemore ultimately admitted he had pumped county fuel into his personal vehicle and he admitted to doing it multiple times.

Example video title will go here for this video

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Monday arrest of Panola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Torey McLemore on a pair of misdemeanor charges stemmed from a Feb. 24 incident where he allegedly stole gasoline valued at $47.76 from the county barn and fuel pump.

McLemore was arrested by Texas Ranger Glenn Davenport, booked into the Panola County Detention Center and released April 3 on charges of theft and abuse of official capacity with a value between $100 and $750.

During an investigation into the alleged theft, McLemore admitted to using county fuel for personal use on two other occasions.