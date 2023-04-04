Former Panola County deputy arrested for for using county fuel on personal vehicle

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Monday arrest of Panola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Torey McLemore on a pair of misdemeanor charges stemmed from a Feb. 24 incident where he allegedly stole gasoline valued at $47.76 from the county barn and fuel pump.
McLemore was arrested by Texas Ranger Glenn Davenport, booked into the Panola County Detention Center and released April 3 on charges of theft and abuse of official capacity with a value between $100 and $750.
During an investigation into the alleged theft, McLemore admitted to using county fuel for personal use on two other occasions.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, The Panola Watchman.