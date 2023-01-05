Former Permian High School football star arrested in Taylor County

Boobie Miles was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and violating a bond or protective order.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — James Earl Miles Jr., also known as Boobie Miles, was arrested Thursday in Taylor County.

Court records show that Miles was arrested by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender and violating a bond or protective order.

He was released after posting $20,000 in surety bonds the same day he was booked.

Miles was a member of the Permian High School football team featured in the popular book and movie “Friday Night Lights.”

This isn’t the first time he has faced charges. Ector County records show several adult felonies and misdemeanors.