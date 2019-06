SABINE, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office arrested a former Sabine ISD employee Wednesday afternoon for allegedly having a relationship with a student.

According to the GCSO, 27-year-old Wyn Dowden of Diana served as an aid to the district. She was arrested at about 2:40 p.m.

Dowden was charged with improper relationship between educator and student. She was booked into the Gregg County Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.