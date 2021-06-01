Former Smith County Elections Administrator arrested for assault

Denise Hernandez was arrested after two warrants were issued for assault causing bodily injury with a bond of $10,000 on each charge.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Smith County Elections Administrator has been arrested for assault after an alleged incident had taken place in the Smith County Elections Office located in the Smith County Annex Building back on April 27, 2021.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, investigators made contact with two female victims who are employed in the Smith County Elections Office.

Both victims advised that they were each given a cup comtaining a pink liquid substance given by their supervisor, Denise Hernandez, who is the former Elections Administrator for Smith County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez informed the employees that the cup contained “Spark” energy drink. Both females consumed the drink, believing it was as purported by their supervisor.

Hernandez returned and asked if they had finished their drinks and then placed a canister of colon cleanser on the counter and began making fun of them for drinking the product.

Both employees suffered pain and discomfort due to ingesting the product.

Allegedly, when the employees returned to work Hernandez continued to laugh and berate the employees for drinking the product.

Two arrest affidavits were presented on May 26 to 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell who issued two warrants on Hernandez for assault causing bodily injury, a class a misdemeanor, with a bond of $10,000 on each charge.