FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man described as a religious leader is facing child sex crime charges in Fort Bend County.

Right now, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, is charged charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child

Ali is a Somali native who resides in the Houston area of Fort Bend County. Sheriff Troy Nehls says Ali is a well-known imam in the Islamic community and teaches throughout Texas and the country.

He has been known to teach children.

The sheriff says his arrest comes after a month-long investigation and that the alleged crimes date as far back as 2013 when he arrived in the U.S.

Investigators say they believe there are other victims locally and possibly nationally.

“We do know there are other victims out there and it is our plea today – it is our plea today for those victims, the other victims out there, to please reach out to us so we can conduct a further investigation,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office described Ali as an imam, but a local Islamic community group tells me he’s more of a layman who teaches the Koran.

Either way, investigators say he’s known throughout Texas and even in other states, and they’re looking at the possibility of additional charges.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you are a victim or have information regarding possible victims, please call Sgt. Jonathan Howell at 281-341-4797.

“This is sickening and an abuse of power,” Nehls said. “If your children have had contact with this man, please talk to them. Victims’ identities will be protected.”

He remains in jail on bonds totaling $125,000.

An immigration hold has also been placed on Ali.

Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, is charged with sexual assault after deputies served four warrants on Friday.

Fort Bend County

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter