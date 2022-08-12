Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the baby's death. Thoma is also facing a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains descriptions of an alleged crime that may be disturbing to some.

The mother and father charged in the death of a Fort Dodge baby drowned the newborn shortly after the mother gave birth, according to an affidavit filed by police.

Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the baby's death. Thoma is also facing a charge of abuse of a corpse.

According to the affidavit, Blaha gave birth in a bathroom at her apartment on Nov. 16.

Blaha allegedly told police she and Thoma had no intention of keeping the child and planned on allowing Blaha's sister to adopt the baby. However, when the baby started crying, the two were worried neighbors would hear it and call the police.

That's when the parents drowned the baby in the bathtub, according to a criminal complaint.

Glenda Martin is a spa owner minutes away from the noted apartment and said she knew something was wrong when police responded to the location.

"I seen it first and then to hear what it really was and to watch all of that unfold, it was unsettling, very unsettling," she said. "Especially in a tight-knit community like this."

Charging documents also state that Thoma admitted to police he took the baby out of the apartment in a backpack, removed the baby from the backpack and returned to the apartment without the baby.

Police still haven't found the baby's body, despite searching in an area where Thomas indicated he placed the baby.

"We have searched a couple places outside of city limits [of] Fort Dodge, we've also searched the landfill which I know that was put out to a lot of people," Fort Dodge Police Capt. Dennis Quinn told Local 5. "We have also searched wooded areas in Fort Dodge, obviously it was put out that we are checking the area of where this all took place."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information on the case.