Man 'died a hero protecting his coworker' at Fort Worth apartment complex, family says

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Carlos Aybar, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Marq on West 7th apartments in the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane after receiving a shooting call, a police incident report said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose family identified him as 30-year-old Carlos Aybar, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.

The homicide unit was called in to investigate, and officers arrested Devin Deron Smith on a murder complaint Friday, according to the report.

Court records show that Smith is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, this incident began as an argument over an animal control violation between Smith and a woman who worked in the front office of the complex.

The woman said she contacted Aybar because she was afraid of the way Smith was acting toward her, Fort Worth police said in a news release. The release said the woman told police that Aybar came to the office and, as Aybar attempted to get Smith to leave, Smith shot him multiple times.

That's when the woman reportedly locked herself inside of a restroom as the suspect was shooting from outside the door, according to the Star-Telegram.

FWPD said Smith fled the front office to his apartment, where he was detained by patrol officers.

The Star-Telegram reported that the shooting victim, Aybar, was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex. A GoFundMe account has been started to help raise funds for his family.

The GoFundMe says Aybar was “a devoted father, son, brother, and died a hero protecting his coworker. He left behind a beautiful 4-year-old son, a loving mother and extended family.”

The funds raised will be used to help care for Aybar’s son and provide travel and financial support for his mother, who lives in the Dominican Republic, the GoFundMe adds.

If you would like to donate, click here.