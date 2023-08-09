Fort Worth father arrested more than a year after his daughter's death from blunt force trauma

Fort Worth homicide detectives say 22-year-old Heron Gonzalez caused the injuries that killed his newborn daughter while the mother was at work.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Last August, Angelica Soto left their downtown Fort Worth apartment for work. She also left her 48-day old daughter, Aracely Estella Gonzalez, with her father Heron Gonzalez.

That was the last time Soto saw her daughter, who died that day a year ago.

During the investigation into their daughter's death, Heron Gonzalez told police that after playing video games he found the baby girl unresponsive and performed CPR. But, Investigators say phone records show he called two people, including Angelica, and then called 911 16 minutes later.

"He ended up calling someone else before calling me. That was like a big shock to me. I was like, how can he call another person and not call me," said Soto.

Paramedics rushed their daughter to Cook Children's Medical where she died in the intensive care unit. Aracely had injuries all over her body. The autopsy revealed the new born suffered severe blunt force trauma.

"It was heartbreaking," said Soto, "You just want to fall down to your knees. You can't really believe what you are hearing."

Gonzalez told police he did nothing to harm their daughter.

But in court documents, prosecutors say Gonzalez caused his daughter's death by shaking, squeezing, and striking the newborn against an object or surface. Detectives also confiscated the game console during a search warrant at their downtown Fort Worth apartment, both the parents cell phones and other evidence that led to them to believe the father was responsible for the child's injuries that caused her death.

In the documents, detectives even noted photos taken prior to Aug. 10 showing Aracely had many of the injuries uncovered during the autopsy by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, which ruled the child's death a homicide.

Sato vowed to never forget her daughter and gave this warning about trust.

"I trusted the wrong person, but at the end of the day that's my fault," said Soto, "I am going to make sure her spirit is actually alive, her story will be told, and her memory will not be forgotten."