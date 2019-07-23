A Fort Worth man was arrested in connection to the mysterious death of a University of Mississippi student, whose body was recovered over the weekend.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon, according to Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. He's expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Theesfeld was a student in the University of Mississippi's School of Business Administration. He has been suspended from the university, according to the university.

Deputies said they suspect foul play in 21-year-old Alexandria "Ally" Kostial's death. Her body was discovered Saturday around 10:30 a.m. about 30 miles from Ole Miss. Officers found her body during a routine patrol at a lake in Harmontown, Mississippi.

Authorities have not released her official cause of death.

Kostial studied marketing at the University of Mississippi's School of Business Administration. Her father Keith Kostial said in a Facebook post that she had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the University of Mississippi.

She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016. A spokesperson from the school shared a statement with WFAA's sister station KSDK Monday morning:

"Our hearts are broken for the Kostials and we extend our deepest sympathies to them at this time."

Theesfeld attended Fort Worth Country Day School from 2012 to 2014, but didn't graduate from the school, according to a school spokesperson, Shannon Allen.

KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, contributed to this report.

