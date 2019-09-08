CHANDLER, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested their fourth suspect this week in Chandler for drug charges.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to an alert of an argument between a man and a woman, identified as 48-year-old Michelle Hayes, at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the Sunrise Shores area.

The sheriff's office says Hayes was sitting in a vehicle while the man was spraying her with a water hose. The deputy saw a clear plastic bag in her shorts pocket.

The deputy arrested Hayes and charged her with possession of a controlled substance.

“This is the fourth arrest south of Chandler for meth shows our dedication to ridding that drug and these folks from that area,” Hillhouse said. “It’s an effort that takes good law-enforcement work and community involvement. See something, say something.”

Earlier this week, two women were arrested in Chandler for meth possession. Henderson K-9 officers also arrested a man who allegedly had more than $20,000 of meth in Chandler, the largest bust for the Henderson County K-9 units in its history.

RELATED: Henderson Co. K-9 unit makes record breaking meth bust