GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston girl kidnapped in 2014 has been found starving and malnourished in Madisonville, Texas.

Her mother, Heather Inks, was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Police say Inks kidnapped her 11-year-old daughter Penelope after her husband Kevin was awarded sole custody.

After videos surfaced online during the investigation, the FBI dubbed Inks the “Nude Model Kidnapper.”

Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert said they got a call on April from a woman staying at the local Days Inn. She told police her ex-husband was trying to poison her.

When police questioned the woman, she gave them a couple of fake names, including Rose Louvet. Police discovered that was one of the aliases used by Inks.

After further questioning, they found Penelope in another hotel room. Now 16, Gilbert said she was emaciated.

She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

In a statement released by Klein Investigations, Kevin thanked all the law enforcement officers who helped find his daughter.

“I want to especially thank the officers in Madison County for their professional and excellent police work that was done. As you can assume, we are very emotional right now and many details of the capture of my ex-wife and my daughter are yet to come out. We are asking as a family that the media and public give us time to digest the events and begin the unification process with Penelope. I understand that my daughter is not in a mental or physical state to handle any more stress.”

