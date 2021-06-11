Galveston police release sketch of suspect in violent robbery outside Kroger on Seawall

The robbers pistol-whipped a 72-year-old woman and her grandson visiting from the Houston area.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are determined to find the violent robbers who attacked two people from the Houston area outside a Kroger on June 7.

They released a sketch Friday of one of the suspects in the robbery that happened outside the Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd around 9:45 p.m.

Police say they pistol-whipped a 72-year-old woman and her 21-year-old grandson who were loading their groceries near the gas tanks. Both were treated at an area hospital.

A younger grandchild witnessed the attack from inside the car, but she wasn’t hurt.

The victims are still very shaken, police said during a news conference.

They helped renowned HPD artist Lois Gibson come up with the sketch of one suspect.

He is a black male, about 6’ tall with a slim build and a small tattoo -- design unknown -- near his right eye. The victims initially told police both men had facial tattoos. One was wearing all black and the other wore a red hoodie. They got away in a white sedan -- possibly a Honda -- and headed north on 57th Street.

The woman and her grandchildren were visiting the Island from the Houston area. Police say the victims were wearing “flashy” jewelry, but they don’t know if that’s why they were targeted.

Several Galveston business owners helped raise more than $8,000 for a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"People are just sick and tired of the criminals getting away with stuff and are trying to make our community safer by getting these bad guys off the streets."

The woman thanked the people of Galveston in a statement read by police.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the Galveston businesses and the caring people of Galveston for the reward to catch these dangerous criminals. Myself and my grandchildren are traumatized by this cowardly act that will not be forgotten. Please help the island residents and our visitors to the island to feel safe and any tips of any kind could help the police to capture them. Thank you."

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Galveston Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau at (409) 765-3770 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.

FIRST LOOK: @galvestonpd just released the composite sketch of the gunman suspected to pistol-whipping a 72-year old grandmother outside a Kroger grocery store Monday, June 7th around 9:30 pm. If you can help ID, call police. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RlJ9gAmwZo — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) June 11, 2021