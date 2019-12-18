LONGVIEW, Texas — A 30-year-old Gilmer man is in Gregg County Jail on a charge of pistol-whipping and robbing another man at a Longview motel, along with drug and other charges.

Antoino Antwonie Rollins remained held Tuesday on $167,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated robbery and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information, jail records show.

Longview police arrested Rollins on Nov. 24, eight days after they arrived at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview to interview a robbery victim, according to an arrest warrant.

