Gladewater man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting child

GLADEWATER, Texas — A Gladewater man was given a life sentence in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 for three years.
Jonathan Blake Parker, 38, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty as part of a plea bargain agreement.
According to a press release, in exchange for pleading guilty, the state dismissed Parker's previous reports for the same offense and waived his right to an appeal.
The initial offense was reported to Upshur County deputies on Feb. 15, 2020 after he confessed to his wife of the molestation and threatened to commit suicide.