Gladewater man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting child

Jonathan Blake Parker, 38, admitted to the crime after his arrest and taken to the Upshur County Jail.

GLADEWATER, Texas — A Gladewater man was given a life sentence in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 for three years.

Jonathan Blake Parker, 38, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty as part of a plea bargain agreement.

According to a press release, in exchange for pleading guilty, the state dismissed Parker's previous reports for the same offense and waived his right to an appeal.