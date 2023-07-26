Gregg County officials continue to search for 2 men wanted for multiple charges

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects appear to be Hispanic and African American. Their age is estimated to be from 18 to early 20's.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Officials are searching for two men wanted for multiple charges in Gregg County Wednesday evening.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects appear to be Hispanic and African American. Their age is estimated to be from 18 to early 20's.

The two suspects are wanted for:

Burglary of a vehicle

Evading arrest

Unlawful carrying a weapon

Possession of Marijuana