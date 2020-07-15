Fort Hood changes status of slain soldier Gregory Morales from deserter to active duty

The change in status now entitles him to a burial with full military honors, which the family has been calling for.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood announced that Gregory Morales' status was changed to active duty, which now allows him to have a burial with full military honors.

According to a release from Fort Hood, his status was changed based on "trustworthy investigative updates" into his disappearance with investigators.

When asked what investigation updates led to the change in status, the 1st Cavalry Division said they could not provide the exact information. Killeen police - the lead agency in the investigation - said they don't have any updates on the case and is actively being investigated.

The announcement of the status change came after Morales' mother confirmed to 6 News Wednesday her son was taken off the U.S. Army's deserter list. Morales' remains were found June 19 behind a Killeen neighborhood.

“While no words or gestures can make up for the loss of a family member, friend, or fellow soldier like Gregory Morales, we hope that this news will comfort his family and the friends he served with in this time of terrible grief,” Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, said in the release.

Morales was last seen alive August 19. After his disappearance, he was listed as AWOL and later as a deserter.

His mother, Kim Wedel, sent 6 News a message Tuesday which said she received word that based on evidence the Army would be "reinstating him from deserter to active at the time of his death." She said she did not know what the evidence was.

Morales' name was also no longer on the Army's list of most wanted fugitives. 6 News made calls to Fort Hood's public affairs office and submitted a request via email for confirmation but we have not heard back as of this writing.

Wedel was pushing to have his name removed from the list but her casualty officer said the autopsy needed to be completed first. It was unclear if the autopsy was actually finished.