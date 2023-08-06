Grubhub delivery driver accused of stealing customer's kitten

Shortly after the woman's Panera was delivered, her neighbor's security camera captured a person scooping up one of her three kittens before walking away.

SAN ANTONIO — A kitten was stolen off a front porch in northwest San Antonio, and the person accused of taking the animal is a Grubhub delivery driver.

The cat's owner is devastated. She works from home and gets food delivered pretty frequently without any problems.

Wednesday night, after her food was dropped off, she says the delivery driver collected more than a 20% tip.

"[My neighbor] said, 'Oh by the way, the driver took your kitten.' I was like, 'I'm sorry, what?!'"

Amanda Scoggins couldn't believe her eyes.

"I looked over at [the cats outside] and sure enough there was one, two and no three," she recalled.

Shortly after her Panera was delivered Wednesday night, her neighbor's security camera captured a person scooping up one of her three kittens before walking away.

"The mother is feral so we can't exactly bring her inside," Scoggins explained. "Whenever they need to nurse, they're with the mother."

Scoggins said the mother showed up about six weeks ago with her three kittens.

The white kitten that was stolen was hers. She named him Smudge.

The other two kittens have owners lined up, she said.

"We're trying to do the best as we could by them and it was only a week off before he was going to be ready to be separated," said Scoggins. "We're out there constantly checking on them. We just got a collar for him...we've spent hundreds of dollars on supplies getting ready for him."

Scoggins lives in an apartment off Pipers Creek near Culebra. She and her neighbor care for the cats and placed food bowls and blankets by the front door.

"I honestly don't see how they could think that [the kitten] wasn't being taken care of, that he wasn't owned or anything like that," said Scoggins, after being asked if the Grubhub employee could have taken the kitten thinking it was a stray.

Scoggins gave the video to Grubhub and San Antonio Police, who both confirmed with KENS 5 that they are investigating.

A Grubhub spokesperson told KENS 5 they've suspended the driver in question while they investigate this incident.

We asked what her message would be to the person who stole her cat. She replied, "He's cute. It's understandable why you wanted him, but I would just really like him home safe."

Needless to say, Scoggins gave the driver a one-star review.

"It was one star and, 'The driver stole my cat' was the comment."