This story will be continuously updated.

A gunman was killed in a shootout with officers Monday morning outside the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, opened fire on the courthouse building Monday morning. He exchanged gunfire with federal officers, FBI officials said.

Video of the shooting appears to show Clyde fire inside the building from outside. He appears to be wearing tactical gear. He runs from the building and across Jackson Street before collapsing in the parking lot.

Officials said no officers or citizens were injured in the incident.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 8:50 a.m. at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in the 1100 block of Commerce Street.

Witnesses heard several shots in the parking lot outside the federal courthouse building. They reported seeing the suspected shooter crouched behind vehicles.

Several witnesses have said that there were at least 10 shots fired.

"It's just scary how people are," one witness said.

Clyde withdrew from Dallas Independent School District in March 2012, according to district officials.

Police conducted a controlled detonation of a suspicious device in the suspect's vehicle.

Streets remain closed around the courthouse while police check the area.

The federal courthouse and El Centro College are on lockdown. A building near the intersection of Young and Lamar streets was evacuated about an hour after the shots were reported.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have also responded to the scene.

Police have not released any other details.