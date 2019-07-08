HALLSVILLE, Texas — A Harrison County judge sentenced a Hallsville man to 19 years in prison for burglarizing a home of several valuable items.

According to the Harrison County District Attorney's Office, Tristin Smith, 31, broke into a home on Sam Hall Road near Hallsville in April of 2017. Smith stole multiple televisions, guns, ammunition, a computer and autographed sports memorabilia.

After months of genetic lab tests of evidence, Harrison County deputies arrested Smith in November.

A DNA sample from Smith matched him to evidence on the scene.

Smith was originally tried in March, but the trial ended in a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.

A second trial Wednesday found Smith guilty of burglary. The judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison.