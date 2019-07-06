HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Harrison County jailer was arrested after allegedly being high while on the job.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, David Jones had been making several trips to his vehicle during his Thursday night shift.

A patrol sergeant approached Jones and believed Jones was intoxicated.

The sheriff's office says Jones admitted to smoking CBD oil and told the sergeant he had more in his vehicle.

The sergeant found marijuana and more oil in the vehicle. The sergeant also found pulls containing tablets prescribed to an inmate in Jones' pocket.

Jones, who was employed at the jail for about 10 years, was arrested and booked in the Harrison County Jail. He was fired from his position.