MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday after allegedly finding methamphetamine and heroin in his home during a raid.

According to the sheriff's office, the SWAT team executed the raid at about 9 a.m. at 5907 South Washington Street in Marshall. The office had obtained a search warrant following an investigation by Harrison County narcotics investigators.

Once inside, authorities found what they believe is heroin and methamphetamine.

Marvin Pearson, 50, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Pearson was booked into the Harrison County Jail.