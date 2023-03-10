Woman arrested, accused of slapping H-E-B employee who told her she couldn't use self-checkout

Deputies said the woman got upset because the employee told her she couldn't pay for her items at the self-checkout lane.

SPRING, Texas — A woman is accused of slapping an H-E-B employee after she was told she couldn't pay for her items at the self-checkout lane.

The woman was charged with misdemeanor assault and given a $100 bond.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, the woman had more than 10 items at the Spring H-E-B on Loueta Road and was told by an employee she couldn't use the self-checkout.

The woman reportedly got upset and left the store but later came back with a friend and pulled the employee's hair and slapped her in the face, deputies said.