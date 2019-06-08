HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County's K-9 team made their largest drug bust since being added to the force Monday during a traffic stop near Chandler.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, James Clayton Mastin, 60, was pulled over for an unspecified traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found Mastin did not have a driver's license.

Deputies called a K-9 unit to do an open-air sniff of the Mastin's vehicle. The K-9, named Max, gave a positive response and narcotics investigators began to search the vehicle.

The HCSO says the investigators found methamphetamine in the vehicle with a street value of more than $20,000..

“This meth is worth $22,700 on the streets,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. It is the largest haul this Office has brought in with the K-9’s.”

Mastin was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

”Clearly, Mastin was not just a user. This meth was for distribution,” Hillhouse said. “Meth was his business and now it has rightfully landed him behind bars.”