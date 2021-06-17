Henderson County man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking methamphetamines

Matthew Don Herrington, 49, pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An Athens man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2020, 49-year-old Matthew Don Herrington plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on June 16, 2021.

“Drug dealers who pump poison into our communities will face certain and severe consequences,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Our office will continue to partner with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure our communities are safe and to bring to justice those who spread the misery of methamphetamine.”

According to documents and information presented in court, Herrington was arrested on Oct. 22, 2019 by Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputies with methamphetamine that he intended to distribute to others, along with a firearm.

Rusk County Deputies learned that Herrington was still involved in methamphetamine trafficking in March of 2020.

On March 25, 2020, Deputies executed a search warrant of Herrington’s home and recovered a distributable quantity of methamphetamine and another firearm, according to documents and information presented in court.