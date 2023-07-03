Henderson County officials arrest man for assaulting three people

Officials said three victims were stabbed and two of those victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials arrested a man after he stabbed three people in Henderson County Monday evening.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m. of a disturbance on Meadow View Lane in the Fox Ridge Mobile Home Park. The caller said one person had a knife and had stabbed another person.

Once on the scene, they saw the suspect, later identified as Brandon Lee Bond, 21, was in possession a knife. Officers were able to persuade Bond to place the weapon on the ground and they arrested him.

Three victims received stab wounds during the incident, officials said. Two were transported by airlift to trauma centers to treat their life-threatening injuries. The third victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said at this moment there is no update on the victim's conditions.

According to HCSO, Bond was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Bond is currently in the Henderson County Detention Center with a $124,000 bond. His court appearance is set for July 5th, officials said.