TYLER, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office seized more than $250,000 following raids a game room just outside Seven Points City.

The raid happened at Cowboys at 1317 North Points Boulevard. The game room was occupied by Shelia Nell Zbleski.

The sheriff's office says deputies found more than 40 illegal gambling devices and paraphernalia. Deputies also seized $3,900 in cash.

Zbleski was arrested and booked in the Henderson County Jail.

At the same time, deputies also raided a home in the 500 block of Welch Lane in Gun Barrel City.At the Welch Lake

The sheriff's office says deputies seized more than $240,000 in cash, computers, cell phones and paperwork connected with the Cowboys game room.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says more arrests are likely to come in the Cowboys game room investigation.