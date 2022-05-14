Here's what's known about the Buffalo mass shooting suspect

The suspect's name is Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said the alleged shooter that claimed 10 lives and injured three others traveled to the city to commit what officials are saying was a hate crime.

The suspect's name is Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York. Eleven of his victims were Black and two were white. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says there is some evidence that the shooting had a 'racial component'. Gendron is white.

Police said he was heavily protected with tactical gear, heavily armed, and had a recording device active for social media.

He was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge which is the highest charge in NYS, a mental evaluation has also been ordered and in five days he will be back in court for a felony hearing. Gendron has been remanded without bail.

Late Saturday, the Justice Department released the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland:

“Tonight, the country mourns the victims of a senseless, horrific shooting in Buffalo, New York. The FBI and ATF are working closely with the Buffalo Police Department and federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.