Abdurahman Milani, a math teacher at Marshall Middle School, is charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of improper relationship with a student.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston ISD teacher is accused of performing sexual acts with a student and sending inappropriate photos to another.

Graphic details below

According to court records, Abdurahman Milani -- a math teacher at Marshall Middle School -- would send one of his 14-year-old students pictures of himself via Instagram. Court records said some of the pictures showed Milani from the waist down, wearing bottoms and touching himself.

The 14-year-old said they exchanged several explicit photos of each other via Instagram and she only sent photos of herself because he repeatedly asked her to.

She told investigators she started to get uncomfortable around Milani when they were at school because he would ask her to do a trick for him, court records said.

Milani is also accused of having oral sex in his classroom with another 14-year-old student.

Court records said the student went to his classroom because he sent her an Instagram message asking to talk about her grades. That's when investigators said the sexual act was performed. The young girl also reportedly told investigators that he touched her private body parts over her clothing.

According to court records, the two later talked about their sexual encounter via Instagram message where Milani said, "you going to keep it going till finish."

Milani is charged with two counts of indecency with child sexual contact, two counts of sexual assault with a child between 14 and 17, two counts of improper relationship with a student and one count of online solicitation of a minor younger than 14.

Milani had his initial court appearance on Thursday. He is expected to appear back in court Friday.

HISD has placed Milani on administrative leave. Read the district's entire statement below:

While we cannot comment on the charges filed or the ongoing investigation into this incident, we can affirm that the employee was placed on administrative leave and removed from our buildings immediately once an allegation was made.

This employee has not had contact with students in any HISD facility since that date.

We have sent an update to the school community, but the law prohibits us from commenting on the specific details of personnel matters.

Generally, HISD practice when an employee is charged with offenses of this nature is to recommend termination by the board at the next meeting of the board.