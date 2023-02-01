Holiday display equipment reported stolen from The Children's Park of Tyler

The park reported that almost $1,000 worth of equipment was stolen, leaving several of their Christmas light displays powered off.

TYLER, Texas — The new year is supposed to be a time of fresh starts, but for a Tyler nonprofit it was the start of a nightmare when thieves struck before and after Christmas Day.

The Children’s Park of Tyler offers grief services for families that have lost a child. Officials with the park said someone stole almost $1,000 worth of equipment from their holiday display.

"It's heartbreaking and for somebody to be in such a position that they feel like they have to do that, our heart breaks for them," said Eloise Ghrist, executive director of the park.

Officials said they are the first ones to put up Christmas lights in Tyler and the last ones to take them down.

"We want to bring joy and just look at how we're here to love and support them and even if it's through Christmas lights," Ghrist said.

But this year the park said the decorations will be taken down early because someone stole most of the light timers and several electrical extension cords in the span of two visits.

The park reported the theft to the Tyler Police Department.

One Tyler resident who suffered from a miscarriage came to visit the park on Monday and called this crime cruel.

"Lights are here for people to enjoy so taking them away doesn't really accomplish anything other than just trying to ruin someone's night," said Noel Vega, a Tyler resident.

This last week only a portion of what should be shining bright will be lit up in the park. This theft has left Ghrist feeling emotional about someone taking from this public sanctuary.

"This place is to celebrate all children," Ghrist said. "It feels a little violating because it is kind of a home for some people in a lot of ways. They feel very connected to this place and rightfully so."

Regardless the park wishes no ill will on the thief and is open to forgiveness.

"I want them to know they are welcome here," said Ghrist. "It's our desire to keep this a safe place."

The Tyler Police Department is investigating the theft.