Homicide reported in Upshur County

Upshur's Sheriff's Office found the deceased individual in their home late Saturday evening.

DIANA, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirms a homicide in the 1600 block of Swan Rd. near Diana, Texas.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. on April 3, deputies responded to a call on Swan Road where witnesses advised they had found an individual deceased.

Upon the deputies' arrival, they located a deceased individual inside his residence at the location. The subject appeared to be the victim of an assault.

The victim is known to neighbors, but this agency is not releasing the name at this time until a next of kin can be located.

Investigators are following up on leads gathered at the scene.