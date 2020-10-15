Houston billionaire Robert Brockman charged with $2 billion tax fraud

Federal prosecutors says the tax fraud scheme case is the largest ever against an American.

HOUSTON — Federal prosecutors have charged Houston billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case ever against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that 79-year-old Brockman hid the money over 20 years in a complicated scheme involving false returns and secret bank accounts.

Prosecutors also charged him with investor fraud.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance.

According to Rice University, Brockman is the chairman and CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds. He is also chairman/CEO and founder of Universal Computer Systems, Inc.

Brockman is a trustee emeritis for Rice University and the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice.

He also serves on the Board of Trustees of Baylor College of Medicine and is chairman of the Board of Trustees of Centre College in Danville, Ky.